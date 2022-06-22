Ukraine announces attempt to take back famous Snake Island from Russian forces

Ukrainian authorities claim to have launched a new attempt to take back Snake Island in the Black Sea.

They shared a post on Facebook announcing they had conducted “aimed strikes with the use of various forces” on the island causing "significant losses" to the Russian army.

Satellite images provided by US-based Maxar Technologies later confirmed the tower on the southern end of the island was visibly damaged.

The outpost became a famous after a recording of the Ukrainian soldiers saying “Russian warship, go f**k yourselves” went viral.