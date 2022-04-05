Watch live as UN agencies give update on war in Ukraine

UN agencies are holding a bi-weekly briefing in Geneva, focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

More than four million people have fled the war-torn nation since Russia’s invasion in February, with many seeking shelter in neighbouring European countries and further afield.

The situation for those remaining in Ukraine is believed to be further worsening, with reports of “genocide” being carried out by the Russian military close to Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday evening condemned the apparent atrocities, calling them “war crimes”.

