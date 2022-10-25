Ukrainians have been forced to adapt to life in the dark during the ongoing Russian invasion as strikes have knocked out energy infrastructure.

This footage shows residents gathered for a meal in Kyiv after the power was cut, forcing them to eat by candlelight and carry on.

“It’s not very pleasant, but we have no other choice, we have to deal with it. Light the candles and go on with our lives,” one diner told France24.

Russian strikes have damaged 30 per cent of the country’s power stations, according to officials.

