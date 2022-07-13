Ten latest developments in the Russian war on Ukraine

It has been 140 days since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine back in February.

On Tuesday (12 July), the UN human rights office said that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed so far in the conflict.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (13 July) that Russia had become too cowardly to admit defeat.

"There is not an iota of courage to admit defeat and withdraw troops from the Ukrainian territory", Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.