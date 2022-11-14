Zelensky hails freedom in Kherson during surprise visit to recaptured city

Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the recaptured city of Kherson on Monday (14 November) where he met with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

The president also addressed crowds of residents who chanted “glory to Ukraine” and declared the recapturing of the area as a huge victory.

“It is the biggest city which now is free,” Mr Zelensky said from the main square outside the administrative capital.

The end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of Kherson has sparked days of celebration across the city.

