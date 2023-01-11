Tank fires explosive shots in battle for Ukrainian salt mine in Soledar

Footage shared by Ukrainian officials shows a tank firing explosive shots during a battle for a salt mine in Soledar.

This video shows the tank moving through the combat area in Donetsk Oblast, with visible smoke rising into the air.

While the State Border Service of Ukraine shared this footage on 8 January stating it was filmed in the days prior, the precise date of filming was not confirmed.

Before the war, Soledar was a tourist spot where visitors could check out caves filled with sculptures made out of salt by local sculptors.

