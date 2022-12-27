Volodymyr Zelensky has told Narendra Modi that he wants India to be “more active” in its efforts to end Russia’s “aggression”.

The president of Ukraine made his appeal ahead of next year’s G20 summit in New Dehli, of which India holds the presidency.

“I wished Mr Modi a fruitful presidency, and fruitful not for someone in particular, but for everyone in the world who values peace,” Mr Zelensky said.

“India can be more active in efforts to end aggression, so I hope we can do more together for global stability in the coming year.

