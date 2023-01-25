Zelensky ‘thankful’ for Leopard 2 tanks but warns number and delivery time ‘critical’

Volodymyr Zelensky learned that Germany is sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine during an interview with Sky News.

After being informed of the update by Kay Burley, the Ukrainian president said he was “very thankful to the world” for the support.

However, he said that to speak “frankly,” the “number of tanks and the delivery time to Ukraine is critical.”

He said he was due to speak with German chancellor Olaf Scholz after his interview, and will discuss the tanks then.

