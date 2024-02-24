Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:37
Zelensky blasts Tucker Carlson’s interview with ‘killer’ Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky has blasted Tucker Carlson’s recent sit-down interview with Vladimir Putin, calling it “bull****”.
The former Fox News host has been heavily criticised for his controversial two-hour discussion with the Russian president earlier this month.
“I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bull*** about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer,” Mr Zelensky said, when asked if he had seen coverage of the interview.
The president of Ukraine was speaking to Fox News as Kyiv marks two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:41
Watch: Luton boss praises Anfield atmosphere after Liverpool defeat
00:58
Jim Ratcliffe reveals plans for ‘state of the art’ Man United stadium
01:02
Arteta: ‘Cruel’ to judge Arsenal’s CL knockout return on Porto defeat
00:23
Kanye West seen supporting Inter Milan after featuring fans on album
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:35
Watch: Kate Garraway fights back tears in GMB tribute to Ben Shephard
00:55
Martin Lewis pays bizarre tribute to Ben Shephard as he leaves GMB
01:03
Ben Shephard fights back tears on last Good Morning Britain show
00:32