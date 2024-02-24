Volodymyr Zelensky has blasted Tucker Carlson’s recent sit-down interview with Vladimir Putin, calling it “bull****”.

The former Fox News host has been heavily criticised for his controversial two-hour discussion with the Russian president earlier this month.

“I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bull*** about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer,” Mr Zelensky said, when asked if he had seen coverage of the interview.

The president of Ukraine was speaking to Fox News as Kyiv marks two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion.