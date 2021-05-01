Ukrainian drone strikes Russian missile launcher

Footage appears to show the moment a Ukrainian drone strikes a Russian missile launcher.

The video was released on social media by Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s chief commander of the armed forces.

On Sunday, 27 February, Zaluzhny wrote in a post on Facebook that a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone was used to destroy the heavy Russian machinery.

He also explained that the attack took place in the city of Malyn, which sits in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region.

