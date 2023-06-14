Volunteers are risking their lives to rescue cats and dogs from flooded areas in the Kherson region of Ukraine after a major dam was destroyed.

Members of Animal Rescue Kharkiv have been navigating the city of Nova Kakhovka by motorboat to rescue stranded animals, many of which have been seeking sanctuary on rooftops.

The volunteers have rescued more than 150 animals so far.

Animal Rescue Kharkiv deployed a team of nine to the region, more than seven hours from their home city, to help where they could.

The team arrived on the evening of 6 June - the same day the Kakhovka dam collapsed.