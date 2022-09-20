UN Chief calls for windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies

Antonio Guterres has called for developed economies to impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies, telling world leaders in New York that “polluters must pay.”

The United Nations secretary-general said the funds should be “redirected” to “countries suffering colossal damage from the climate crisis,” and to “people struggling with rising food and energy prices.”

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Mr Guterres added that a “just” transition from fossil fuels means leaving no “person or country behind.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.