CW Union says BT workers overwhelmingly voted to strike over pay

An estimated 30,000 Openreach engineers and 9,000 BT call centre workers were balloted and backed industrial action, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said.

Dave Ward, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union, said workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike after negotiations over pay and conditions failed to reach an agreement.

BT is facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s.

