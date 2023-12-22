Police mistake Las Vegas university gunman for bystander in bodycam footage

Police officers unknowingly mistook the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for a bystander amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, newly-released bodycam footage shows.

Footage shows officers ordering a man in a dark coat to “get out,” not realising it is the shooter walking through UNLV’s business school as law enforcement swarmed the building.

Officers did not have a description of the suspect at the time, Las Vegas police told The Associated Press.

The gunman was not displaying a weapon. He was killed in a shootout with university police officers about a minute later outside the building.