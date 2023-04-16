Man attempts to steal car with mother and three children still inside

Doorbell footage shows the moment a suspect attempted a carjacking whilst a mother and her three children were inside the vehicle in Ooltewah, Tennessee, on 8 April.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her children arrived home when a black SUV pulled up behind her car, parking on the street parallel to her vehicle and blocking her driveway.

A suspect then exited his vehicle and walked into her garage, attempting to open the passenger door, before the victim attempted backed up her vehicle to exit the property, authorities said.

