US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far

The US has confirmed that it has shot down yet another “flying object” over its skies, bringing the total to four.

In late January, officials first noted a balloon, which they believed to be a piece of Chinese surveillance equipment, in American airspace.

The “spy balloon” drifted through US skies for a few days, before being shot down over South Carolina on 4 February.

Since then, a number of other “objects” have been downed.

Here’s what we know about the situation.

