Police rescue stranded motorists as flash floods hit New York

Torrential downpours unleashed flash floods in the US Northeast on Monday (10 July) that washed out roadways, overwhelmed rivers, forced multiple boat rescues and killed a woman who was swept away in front of her fiancé, officials said.

Footage from Sunday showed several vehicles stranded on a road in Orange County, New York, as police and emergency crews rushed to rescue motorists using ropes.

More than 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings from eastern New York state to Boston and Western Maine to the northeast, the National Weather Service said, after storms that began over the weekend inundated rivers and streams.