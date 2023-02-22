Truck nearly crashes into highway patrol trooper on snowy interstate

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a truck nearly crashed into a highway patrol trooper on a snowy interstate.

The semi-truck driver “could not maintain control of his vehicle,” Wyoming Highway Patrol said, causing them to run off the lanes and into the median.

It happened on Interstate 80 near Rawlins, and this video was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, 21 February.

“Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift,” the post read.

