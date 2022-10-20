Anna May Wong will be first Asian-American on US currency

Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American person to be featured on US currency.

Born Wong Liu Tsong in 1905, the pioneering actor from Los Angeles was considered the first Chinese-American film star.

She achieved widespread recognition during her career, with her own television show called The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong in a first for an Asian American actor.

Wong is one of five women who have been chosen to appear on the quarter as part of the the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program.

Sign up for our newsletters.