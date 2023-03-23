Reporter reunites with son live on air while covering Colorado school shooting

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Watch the touching moment Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna was reunited with her son while she was covering a shooting at his school.

Another student, Austin Lyle, produced a handgun as he entered East High School in Denver, Colorado, and allegedly shot and injured two staff members.

The 17-year-old was later found dead in the woods by apparent suicide.