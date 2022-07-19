Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

A US warship was sunk in the Pacific by missiles during a multi-nation training exercise on 12 July.

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air.

Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022.

Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting, and live firing at a surface target at sea.

