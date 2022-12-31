Drone footage shows the snowy aftermath of a blizzard in Buffalo, New York, which killed 38 people.

A stunning video shared by Twitter user @Stacksthagod shows an aerial view of roads, homes and vehicles blanked in snow after the area was hit by storm Elliott.

Buffalo was hammered by over 50 inches of snow, causing a nearly week-long driving ban.

As the city continues to dig out of the storm, the death toll is expected to climb further.

