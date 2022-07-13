Newly released school surveillance footage captures Ulvade police officers retreating from gunfire during the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when Salvador Ramos targeted the Texas school on May 24.

Surveillance footage captures the gunman, Salvador Ramos, walking down the school hallways carrying a semi-automatic rifle at 11:33 a.m.

After arriving two-and-a-half minutes later, officers approach a classroom but retreat when shots are fired.

While milling in the hallway, one officer checks his phone, another is seen stopping to get hand sanitiser.

Police officers fatally shot Ramos at 12:50pm.

