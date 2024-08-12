Valdo Calocane’s brother shares phone call he made after Nottingham triple killing

Valdo Calocane called his brother after killing two teenagers to death on the streets of Nottingham.

The 32-year-old told his brother Elias “It’s already done” before going on to kill his third victim, caretaker Ian Coates.

Calocane had already stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar to death in June last year.

Elias spoke for the first time during an interview with BBC Panorama on Monday (12 August), and said: “I asked him eventually, ‘Are you going to do something stupid?’ And he says, ‘It’s already done’. And then he hangs up.”

Calocane’s mother and brother claimed the deaths “could have been prevented” if he received better mental health care.

A Care Quality Commission review of the care of Calocane by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) will be published on Tuesday (13 August).