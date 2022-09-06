Animal Rebellion protesters glue themselves to lorries in protest against dairy

Animal Rebellion protesters superglued themselves to lorries in Worcestershire on Tuesday, 6 September, in a protest against the dairy industry.

The vegan activists carried out a third day of action in Droitwich, climbing on top of the HGVs as part of a blockade outside targeting a Muller dairy.

Campaigners also slashed tyres in the early hours of the morning.

The group says the blockades of four dairies are part of its campaign for a plant-based food system.

So far 32 people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing.

