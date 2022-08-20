Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has said that she has undergone a drugs test after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party with friends.

Ms Marin has come under fire for the clip, with some politicians suggesting that she should take a drugs test.

“I consider these accusations very serious... to clear these possible suspicions, today I have taken a drug test, the results of which will come in about a week,” Ms Marin said on Friday, 19 August.

