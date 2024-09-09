Cars plunge into river as Typhoon Yagi collapses busy Vietnam bridge

A bridge in Vietnam collapsed on Monday 9 September as more rain fell following a typhoon that has caused at least 59 deaths in the southeast Asian country.

Reports said 10 cars and trucks along with two motorbikes fell into the river.

Three people were pulled out of the river and have been taken to the hospital, but 13 others are missing.

Dashcam footage captures the moment of the collapse, and shows a truck plunging off the road.

Nine people died when Typhoon Yagi made initial landfall in Vietnam on Saturday before weakening to a tropical depression.

At least 50 others have died in the consequent floods and landslides.