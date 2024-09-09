Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:46
Cars plunge into river as Typhoon Yagi collapses busy Vietnam bridge
A bridge in Vietnam collapsed on Monday 9 September as more rain fell following a typhoon that has caused at least 59 deaths in the southeast Asian country.
Reports said 10 cars and trucks along with two motorbikes fell into the river.
Three people were pulled out of the river and have been taken to the hospital, but 13 others are missing.
Dashcam footage captures the moment of the collapse, and shows a truck plunging off the road.
Nine people died when Typhoon Yagi made initial landfall in Vietnam on Saturday before weakening to a tropical depression.
At least 50 others have died in the consequent floods and landslides.
Up next
39:41
The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig
07:14
Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:43
Watch: Tyreek Hill celebrates touchdown by being ‘placed in handcuffs’
01:12
‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’: NFL star reflects on traffic stop
00:47
David Weir reflects on ‘easy’ retirement decision at Paris Paralympics
00:27
Rooney scores stunning free kick at Man Utd 7 years after leaving
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:34
Richard Hammond says Grand Tour finale ends partnership ‘on own terms’
00:29
Dick Van Dyke shares what he wants to be remembered for after Emmy win
01:04
Giovanni Pernice announces new TV show appearance after Strictly
00:20
Strictly: Tasha Ghouri’s boyfriend Andrew Le Page reacts to pairing
00:35
‘World’s deadliest chick’ hatches at Cotswolds wildlife park
00:40
Alan Bates married by Richard Branson on private Caribbean island
00:48
Elle Macpherson says mastectomy ‘not logical’ in cancer treatment
00:16