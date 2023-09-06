A vigilante has claimed he can disable Ulez cameras in 10 seconds as he vows to sabotage Sadig Khan’s expansion.

The Mayor of London expanded London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on August 29, in a bid to tackle air pollution, meaning more drivers will be forced to pay the £12.50 daily fee for the most polluting vehicles.

In an interview with GB News, Blade Runner vigilante Lee revealed he has disabled more than 60 of the Ulez cameras.

Lee accused Mr Khan of targeting the city’s most vulnerable, something which the Mayor rebutes.