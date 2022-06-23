Former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable predicts October general election

There could potentially be a general election in October this year, a former Liberal Democrat leader has claimed.

Sir Vince Cable, who was the party's leader from 2017 to 2019, believes that Boris Johnson could call an election in autumn to combat a potential financial crisis.

"Johnson as we know is a bit of a gambler. He may just see that the economic outlook is absolutely dreadful...they may just go for it to avoid further trouble," Sir Vince said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.