Suspect jumps into freezing pond in attempt to flee police

Footage shows the moment a suspect jumped into a pond in Virginia as he attempted to evade arrest.

His “polar plunge” ended in arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, which shared the video on social media.

“A man wanted for a felony related to narcotics distribution ran from an officer in Centreville and decided to go for a chilly swim,” they wrote.

“He was given a warm welcome from officers and a K9 on shore.”

Footage of the incident, which unfolded on Friday 29 December, was captured from the air by a police helicopter.