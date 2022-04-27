Questions surrounding Vladimir Putin’s health have been raised once again after recent footage surfaced of him “shaking uncontrollably”.

In a video shared online, the Russian president appears to be seen convulsing during a meeting with Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

As he walks towards his counterpart, Mr Putin looks unsteady, moving stiffly while making hand motions which have been rumoured to be spasms.

The meeting in question took place in February.

Previous videos of the Russian president tightly gripping a table and swaying during Easter Mass have also been widely shared.

