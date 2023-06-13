Philippines’ Mayon volcano spews rivers of lava as thousands evacuated

Lava cascaded down the slopes of the Mayon volcano in the Philippines during a gentle eruption on Monday, 12 June.

Thousands of residents have been evacuated as a precaution in case the eruption should turn violent.

More than 13,000 people have left the 6km (3.7 mile) radius of poor farming communities next to the volcano's crater since activity increased last week.

However, a number of residents who live within the permanent danger zone below Mayon have stayed put.

Generations of people have lived next to the volcano as they have nowhere else to go.