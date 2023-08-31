Wagner boss Prigozhin seen in new footage ‘dismissing reports of his elimination’

Previously-unseen footage appears to show Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin talking about his “elimination” days before he was killed in a plane crash.

The mercenary leader was onboard an Embraer private jet flying from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed down over the Tver region, killing everyone on board on 23 August.

In footage released on Telegram on 30 August, after Prigozhin’s death, he speaks directly to the camera and says: “It’s the weekend, the second half of August... I am in Africa.”

“Fans of discussing my elimination...everything is fine,” he adds.