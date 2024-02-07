Drug dealer hiding cocaine in can of Lynx caught on CCTV

A drug dealer was caught on CCTV hiding bags of cocaine inside a can of Lynx deodorant.

Footage shows Joshua Allegretto, 31, pulling up in a a silver Skoda in Bridgend, opening the bonnet and removing the can at 4am on Saturday 28 October.

He removed items from the can before two people approached him and paid him with a bank card in return for a bag of white powder.

Officers traced the car and 28 bags of cocaine were found in the can.

Allegretto was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supplying of controlled class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.