Doorbell cam catches moment dog ‘drives’ Jeep into parked car

A doorbell camera captured the hilarious moment a dog appears to drive a Jeep into a parked car.

Shaun Waller, 34, heard a loud bang outside his house in Wales and when he went to investigate, saw his neighbour’s Jeep had collided with his own vehicle.

It’s believed the dog leapt into the car via the driver’s seat and knocked it out of gear, which led to it rolling down the driveway.

Waller’s helpless neighbour tried to catch the car from the outside, but couldn’t stop the collision.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.