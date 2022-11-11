Nation falls silent to mark Armistice Day across UK

The nation fell silent to remember the war dead on what could be the warmest Armistice Day on record.

Poignant services were held across the country on the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said that “as we salute our troops” this year, “Ukraine’s fight for freedom” will also be remembered.

