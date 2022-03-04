Watch live as UK, EU and Ukraine foreign ministers meet in Brussels

The UK’s foreign minister has met with fellow officials for a series of emergency meetings in Brussels.

On Friday, 4 March, Liz Truss joins ministers from Nato, the European Union and Ukraine, showing their support for the country currently under attack from Russia.

Western ministers will hold crisis talks as Vladimir Putin steps up his assault on Ukraine’s cities.

