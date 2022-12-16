Moment SpaceX launch Nasa's SWOT water-monitoring satellite

SpaceX has launched a Surface Water and Ocean Topography Mission (SWOT) water-monitoring satellite today, 16 December.

The launch was conducted atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SWOT - a collaboration between Nasa and French space agency CNES - will conduct a detailed study of the Earth’s water levels to help scientists better understand climate change and its effects.

“[The mission] will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters,” Nasa said.

