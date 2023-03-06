Wayne Couzens sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent exposure

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in jail for flashing women in the months before he killed Sarah Everard.

This video shows the moment the ex-Metropolitan Police officer was handed his sentence at the Old Bailey where he appeared via video link.

He exposed himself to a female cyclist in a country lane in Kent in November 2020 when he was supposed to be working from home.

The court heard Couzens then went on to expose himself to two female attendants at a drive-through restaurant just days before he snatched Ms Everard.

