Rushing water overflows from bridge after heavy rain in China

A bridge was captured on camera overflowing with water in Mianyang, a city in China’s Sichuan province, on Tuesday 11 July.

More than 40,000 people in the province have been evacuated because of floods, state media reported on Wednesday, as cloudbursts dropped huge amounts of precipitation over several parts of the country.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the bridge as near Guixi town from the roads and greenery which matched file and satellite imagery of the area.

In the footage, water can be seen rushing from the structure into the river below.