Driver narrowly misses being crushed by roof collapsing under snow

A driver narrowly missed being crushed under a roof collapsing to the ground underneath the weight of snow.

CCTV footage captured the incident outside a home in Enshi in Hubei, China, on 5 February.

The driver stands next to the open boot of his car, before a creaking sound comes from the frame of the roof.

Realising what was about to happen, he got into the car and was about to drive off when a woman came outside.

The man paused, seemingly warning her to go back inside, and moved the car away before the entire roof collapsed seconds later, narrowly missing the pair.