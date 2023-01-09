Massive chunk of road swept away after record-breaking flooding in Australia

Shocking footage from Western Australia reveals the severity of damage caused by record-breaking flooding.

This clip shows a massive hole left on a road alongside a river after a huge chunk of the pavement was swept away.

Jasmine ‘Jaye’ Bedford captured the clip while out volunteering in the badly hit Fitzroy Crossing in the Kimberley region.

“It’s incredible how powerful water is,” she says while filming the scene.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albaneseï»¿ has pledged “significant” emergency assistance relief for the area.

