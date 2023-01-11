Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state

Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.

This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.

At least one person has been killed amid the extreme conditions and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.

Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.

