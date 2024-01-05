Deep floodwater submerges Nottinghamshire workshop as UK hit by heavy downpours

A Nottinghamshire business was submerged on Friday, 5 January, after the River Trent burst its banks following heavy downpours from Storm Henk.

Workshops at Kirk and Bills, a joinery business in Newark-on-Trent, were flooded as businesses and homeowners across the country faced warnings of more rain to come.

Staff member Ken Button has been pumping water out of the workshop.

“This is the second time I can ever remember it happening," he said.

“The building is well over 100 years old, and it hasn’t been a problem in the past, but for some reason or other it is now, which is presumably a sign of climate change."