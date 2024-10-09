Astronaut films Hurricane Milton’s huge size as seen from space

A Nasa astronaut on the International Space Station recorded a timelapse video showing the huge size of Hurricane Milton.

Matthew Dominick recorded a timelapse video showing the storm from his view out of the Dragon Endeavour window.

As of Wednesday (9 October), Milton’s intensity continued to fluctuate, weakening to a Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida” with millions of residents urged to evacuate ahead of it making landfall on Wednesday evening.