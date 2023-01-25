Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses 'once-in-a-generation' cold snap

Japan is experiencing a “once-in-a-generation” cold snap that is blanketing the country with fluffy snow.

This video shows the beautiful winter scene in Toyama, a coastal city on the country’s main island, Honshu.

White flakes can be seen sprinkling down as rooftops were topped with fresh snow.

Japan’s meteorological agency warned of temperatures plummeting down to the lowest levels in a decade.

Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have cancelled more than 120 flights due to the severe weather conditions.

