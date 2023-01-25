Japanese highway swept by heavy snow blast during ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap

A Japanese highway was blasted by snow as the country was hit with a “once-in-a-decade” cold snap.

This footage shows drivers trying to navigate a highway with very low visibility in Saitama Prefecture, just outside of Tokyo.

It was filmed on 24 January at around 6pm local time, as heavy snowfall struck the area.

Whiteout conditions were reported in areas running along the Sea of Japan, with more than one hundred flights cancelled.

