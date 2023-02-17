Severe Kentucky floods leave car stuck on submerged road

A car became stuck in floodwaters caused by heavy rains on Route 7 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on Thursday evening (16 February).

Roads were submerged in water as parts of the state received almost five inches of rainfall in 48 hours.

Several rivers were placed under flood warnings until Saturday at the latest.

Most of eastern Kentucky was placed under a flood watch as severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday were anticipated, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.