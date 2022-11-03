Finchley Road flooded with water ‘up to ankles’ amid torrential rain in London

Floodwater “up to the ankles” was seen outside Finchley Road on Wednesday night, as torrential rain battered London.

In a video shared by Sam Sharrocks on Twitter, cars can be seen driving through the water that has submerged roads close to the Tube station.

“Finchley Road flooded up to my ankles this evening. Steer clear,” Sharrocks captioned the footage.

Nearby Kilburn High Road also suffered flooding, as did other streets around the capital, leading to the London Fire Brigade issuing a number of safety tips.

