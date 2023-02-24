US flag frozen solid as ice storm hits Michigan

A Michigan resident’s US flag was frozen solid as icy weather hit the state.

Posting footage of the cold condtitions on Wednesday (22 February), Twitter user Cody (@BahaCur_10) said he “Went to go take the flag down and it [had] frozen into the base.”

Hundreds of thousands in the state were left without power Thursday following the snowstorm.

School districts in Ottawa, Kent, and Kalamazoo counties closed for two days as the extreme cold created hazardous conditions throughout the regions.

